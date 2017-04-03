Roy J. Smith

Roy Justin Smith, 86, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 30, 2017 after battling congestive heart failure for several months and following a short stay at Hospice House at North Kansas City Hospital.

Roy was born on Aug. 9, 1930 in Arkansas City, Kansas, to Claude E. and Fairy Pearl (nee Powers) Smith. He was the fourth of five children. He attended Arkansas City schools and graduated from Arkansas City Junior College. He went on to earn his Bachelor and Master degrees in education from Pittsburg (KS) State University in 1955 and 1958 respectively.

Roy served in the Army from 1951 to 1953 and was stationed in Germany for 18 months.

He was united in marriage to Mary Louise Hollingsworth on March 24, 1951 and had just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.

Roy started his career in education by teaching Industrial Arts in Belle Plaine, Kansas, for eight years. He and Mary Lou served as a Sr. Class sponsors for six years which resulted in many funny memories and life-long friendships. After Belle Plaine, Roy’s teaching opportunities took the family to Hiawatha, Kansas, and Leavenworth, Kansas, before moving to Excelsior Springs in June of 1967.

After teaching Industrial Arts at Excelsior Springs High School he became the first carpentry teacher at the Excelsior Springs Area Vocational Technical School. He went on to become the Director of the Vo-Tech school for 19 years and retired in 1992. He started a second career as the “Clerk of the Works” for the Excelsior Springs School District for the construction of the High School addition and the new Middle School. He took great pride in being part of these projects.

Roy and Mary Lou are parents to Stephen D. (Tanya) Smith, Omaha, Nebraska; Rebecca R. Fletcher, Kearney, Missouri, and Debra L. Smith, Kansas City, Missouri. They also have three grandsons, Justin L. (Lupe) Fletcher, Yuma, Arizona; Joshua M. (Melissa) Fletcher, Excelsior Springs; and Jeremy N. (Karlissa) Fletcher, Wheatland, Wyoming; one granddaughter, Hannah S. Smith, Omaha; one great-granddaughter Abigail G. Fletcher and one great-grandson, Andrew M. Fletcher both of Excelsior Springs.

Roy is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Dale F. Smith, Lael M. Smith and sister Melba Smith. In addition to the family listed above, he is survived by his brother, Emmet G. Smith, Ft. Worth, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.

Roy’s greatest joys in life were his Christian faith, his family, woodworking, home and yard/gardening projects and working with his many students over the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Roy’s memory to Barbee Memorial Presbyterian Church of Excelsior Springs and to Meet the Need, also of Excelsior Springs.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 10-11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. at Barbee Memorial Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle of Excelsior Springs.

