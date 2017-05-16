Ruth LaVerne Scott

Ruth Scott, 92-year-old resident of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away May 13, 2017 after a brief battle with cancer. Mrs. Scott was born Nov. 10, 1924 in Sterling, Colorado, to Walter and Mabel Browner. She graduated from high school at age 16 and went on to attend the University of Colorado in Boulder. She graduated with a degree in Pharmacy in 1947 at a time when the field was dominated almost entirely by men. Mrs. Scott was a registered Pharmacist for 60 years in both Colorado and Missouri.

Following graduation in 1947, she worked in Denver, Colorado, first in a hospital and then in a professional shop. She moved to Kansas City in 1950 and was employed at the Professional Prescription Shop. In 2004, Mrs. Scott was appointed by the Governor of Missouri as a candidate for the Missouri State Board of Pharmacy, an honor she turned down due to her wish to retire.

On Sept. 14, 1952, she married Ronald Scott in Richmond, Missouri. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a true friend to many. Mrs. Scott and her family loved to travel throughout the U.S. and Europe. She was a member of PEO, the Coterie Club, Beta Sigma Phi and the United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing bridge and visiting art museums.

Mrs. Scott is survived by her husband, Ronald, and her children Joy (husband Gary) of Leawood, Kansas, and Jay of Austin, Texas, and her sister, Thelma (Marie) Davis of Sterling, Colorado. Among her greatest joys were her grandchildren, Scott Wightman of Kansas City, Missouri, and Allison Wightman of Santa Fe, New Mexico. She is also survived by six nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Excelsior Springs on Thursday, May 18. The Visitation will be held from 12:30-2 p.m., followed by the service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams Street, N.W., Atlanta, Georgia 30303.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!