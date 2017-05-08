Sammy L. Barger

Sammy L. Barger, 76, of Rayville, Missouri, died Thursday, May 4, 2017 from injuries sustained in a one car automobile accident near Plattsburg, Missouri.

Sammy was born on April 29, 1941 in Ray County, Missouri, to Frankie M. and Dorothy Helen (McKissick) Barger. He married Brenda K. Christensen of Ray County on Jan. 21, 1961. She survives of the home.

Additional survivors include; one son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Julia Barger of Willard, Missouri; one daughter, Rachelle Barger of the home; and two grandchildren, Lauren Barger and Derrick Barger.

In addition to his parents, Sammy was preceded in death by one brother, Frankie Barger, Jr., who died in infancy.

Sammy was a Union Carpenter for J.E. Dunn for 51 years before retiring in 1999. He was a member of the United Brothers of Carpenter’s Union Local #315. He was a member of Rock Falls Baptist Church west of Richmond. Sammy was an avid fox hunter, and loved gardening and fishing. He was a lifelong Ray County resident.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude’s Hospital for children.

Funeral services were held on Monday, May 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Rock Falls Baptist Church west of Richmond. Visitation was held Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, Missouri. Burial will be in the Pisgah Cemetery in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.

