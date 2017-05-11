Samuel Scott Still

Samuel Scott Still, 48, of Kearney, Missouri, lost his courageous battle to cancer on May 7, 2017 at North Kansas City Hospital.

Sam was born Oct. 24, 1968 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at Kearney First United Methodist Church.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11 at the church. Burial at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to the family for an education fund for Peyton and Carson Still.

Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney.

