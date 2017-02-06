Santos Gutierrez

Santos Gutierrez, 90, died Feb. 3, 2017, at his home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. He was born Nov. 1, 1926, in a Union Pacific Section house in Josselyn, Nebraska.

Santos was a WWII Army Veteran. He served 18 months as a radio technician in Alaska. He later enlisted in the Nebraska Army National Guard and served 26 ½ years with the guard. He received numerous awards while serving with the guard. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and retired after 43 years of service. Santos loved life; he really enjoyed music and dance. He enjoyed square dancing and polka dancing and also called square dances. He was a Boy Scout Leader for years and really enjoyed working with young kids. He was a member of the Catholic Youth Organization and sang in the church choir up until last year. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Knights of Columbus, where he attained the level of a Fourth Degree Knight. His interests included family, church, scratch-off tickets and the love of his 1959 Plymouth Sport Fury Convertible.

Santos is survived by his wife, Geraldine; son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Amy; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Kristen; son, Jonathon; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kim; grandkids, Amalie, Kade, Jacob, Christopher, Katelyn, Kasey, Lacey, Brittany; great grandkids Aaden, Aadyson, Keagan and Gabriel; and two sisters, Rose Martinez and Ann Vanalst. Santos was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister.

Visitation was held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Excelsior Springs with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 also at the church. Burial will be Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

