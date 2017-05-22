Scott L Jones

Scott L Jones, 49, of Rayville, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017, in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Scott was born November 23, 1967, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. He is the son of the late Hiram and the late Anna (Samborski) Jones. He married Anna LaSala on May 31, 1986. Scott is the former owner of Triple E Tire in Excelsior Springs.

He is survived by his wife: Anna (LaSala) Jones, one daughter: Amanda (Travis) Vaughan of Wood Heights, Missouri, and three sons: Scott (Starr) Jones of Lawson, Missouri, Sam (Flisha) Jones of Wood Heights, and Alex (Katie) Jones of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two sisters: Jeanne O’Dell of Excelsior Springs, and Anita Mayfield of Excelsior Springs, and two brothers: Hiram Jones of Advance, Missouri, and Brett Jones of Excelsior Springs. Scott is also survived by five grandchildren: Bethany, Lindsay, Riley, Levi, and Josie.

Memorials may be made to his family.

Family Services were Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the cemetery behind Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

