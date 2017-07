Shannon H. Freeman

Shannon H. Freeman, 40, from Liberty, Missouri passed July 15, 2017.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 21, from 10-11 a.m. with service following at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Burial will be at Masonic Cemetery in Excelsior Springs.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!