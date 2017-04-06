Sheila Kathleen (Bertrand) McLeod

Sheila Kathleen (Bertrand) McLeod lived in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. She was born July 18, 1955 in East Los Angeles, California. She passed away March 30, 2017 at age 61 in Missouri.

Sheila is survived by her loving husband, Bruce McLeod; two children, Jeremy and Greg (Andrea); six grandkids, Josh, Jason, Jordan, Abby, Alex and Ashley; two great grandkids, Harley and Savana; dad, Billy Barker; brother, Danny; sister, Susan Cano; nephew, Steven; niece, Lisa and good friends, Judy and George Allen. Also her loving dog Chelsey and two cats Otis and Mello.

Sheila was a very beautiful person, loving wife, mother and friend. Everyone that knew her all said the same thing, “She had an infectious smile, beautiful blue eyes and a laugh that was out of this world.” Sheila loved animals, if she could she would adopt every animal. She loved God and church. Sheila had a listening ear with a heart of gold and would help anyone with anything if she could. She was a positive person and loved teaching and working with children. All the stories she told from when she was a bus aide were great. She will always be in our hearts. Sheila was an angel on earth, now she will be an angel watching over us. She will be greatly missed.

Services are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs and are planned for a later date.

