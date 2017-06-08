Shelli Ann McMillin

Shelli Ann McMillin passed away suddenly Friday, June 2, 2017 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Shelli was born Dec. 22, 1960 in Boise, Idaho. She was the daughter of the late Jack Patterson and the late Everta Jean Armstrong Patterson (Brewer).

Anyone who knew Shelli, knew she was a beautiful, free spirit. Shelli enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an expert at crochet and loved to play games. She especially loved her fur babies.

Shelli is survived by four daughters; Amie Aguirre, Melissa Evans, Terah Yeager and Samantha Cheney; two sisters, Penni Wilson and Kari Higgins. She was the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren and one great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and step dad, Gilbert “Gene” Brewer and one niece, Heather Jean Johnson.

A private memorial will be planned at the family’s discretion. Memorials for end of life expenses can be made to Hidden Valley Funeral Home in Shelli’s name.

Arrangements by Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!