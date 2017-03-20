Shirley Jean Belknap

Shirley Jean Belknap, 89, died peacefully March 16, 2017, at the Excelsior Springs Nursing and Rehab Center, Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Shirley was born July 4, 1927, in Arma, Kansas, and was raised in Nevada, Missouri, by John and Ola Fields, she graduated from Nevada High School.

Shirley is survived by her husband Ray Belknap, Excelsior Springs; two daughters, Debby (Nick) Houk, Excelsior Springs and Melanie (Rodney) Thomas, Kearney, Missouri; four grandchildren, Darci Houk, Kris Newby Burnett, Kim Skeel and Randy Roberts as well as great grandchildren and several nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Janet Newby Roberts, two sisters and one brother.

At Shirley’s request there will be no funeral or service.

Arrangements are through Bross and Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!