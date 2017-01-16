Shirley Kay (Schlie) Frost

Shirley Frost, 66, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away on Jan. 11, 2017.

Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs. Graveside services followed at Elmira Cemetery, Elmira, Missouri. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to go towards a memorial.

Shirley was born Sept. 3, 1950 to John and Mary (Badenhoff) Schlie in Beloit, Wisconsin. She worked as a medical records clerk.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, John Schlie and Mary Simmons and siblings.

She is survived by her husband, Jackie Frost; son, Brian (LeaAnn) Frost; daughters, Cheryl (David) Besch and Marlo (Chris) Lyle; grandchildren; Nicholas Frost, Sydney Frost, Perrin Besch, Matrim Besch, Shelby Lyle, Megan Lyle and Gwendolyn Lyle; great grandchild, Hendrix Frost and a sister, Bonnie (Charlie) Clark.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!