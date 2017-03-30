Steffan Bell

Steffan Bell, age 57, of Camden, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, Missouri.

Memorial gifts are suggested to the family or the donor’s choice in loving memory of Steffan Bell.

The family will receive friends Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. at Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo, Missouri. Inurnment at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo. An online guestbook can be found at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

