Thelma Lois Nelson Monsees

Thelma Lois Nelson Monsees, 84, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed into love and light on March 15, 2017. She would want everyone to know that although her work here is finished she will be very active on the other side doing what she’s always done… that is to love, nurture and support everyone she can in her own unique way, whether they like it or not. She would also want to give thanks that she can now eat anything she likes with pure unadulterated joy.

Lois is preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Launa Doggett; father, Howard Easter Nelson and sister, Eva Lee Hufford and her husband Don. She is survived by her loving husband, Martin Monsees; sister, Muriel Grace Nelson; son, Lee Nelson Eckel; daughters, Lisa Denne Eckel and Perri Wyn Eckel; step-son, Marty Monsees (Ellen); grandson, William Jeremy Wissmueller and his wife Sarah; granddaughter, Jena Lee Eckel; great-grandchildren; Navy Grace Wissmueller, Adelyn Rae Fusco, Aria Bella Fusco, William Brynnor Wissmueller, Thomas Harlen Wissmueller and Theodore Arthur Wissmueller. Lois is also survived by her former spouse, Rich Eckel and his wife Judy, as well as a host of adoring family and friends who were absolutely blessed by her quiet, angelic presence. Thank you Lois for sharing your sweet self with us. We shall see you again soon. Love…

There will be a celebration of Lois’s Life in June, date to be decided.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Native American Rights Fund.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

