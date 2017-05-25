Thomas Evoy Carder

Thomas Evoy Carder II, 83, of Liberty, Missouri passed away May 19, 2017. He was born in Excelsior Springs, Missouri to Opal Fern (Fulkerson) and Thomas Evoy “Red” Carder and was raised by his Mother and Step-Father, C.J. “Tudy” Wyman. Tom graduated from Excelsior Springs High School, and then served in the United States Navy from 1951 through 1954.

He married Mary Carol Briggs, who preceded him in death. Tom raised their three children in Hutchinson, Kansas, Burk Burnett, Texas, El Paso, Texas and Excelsior Springs, Missouri. He worked for Continental Airlines for 38 years.

Tom married Eleanore Bess Bamman and moved to Liberty, Missouri. Together they had a blended family of eight children. Their extended family included wonderful friends at Trinity Anglican Church.

In 1991, Tom said that he was blessed when he met the love of his life, Eleanore. Tom and Eleanore shared many wonderful years of traveling and when they were not traveling; their time was spent with family and close friends. Nothing made Tom happier than spending time at home with Eleanore and watching grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tom leaves his wife, Eleanore; their children, Bill Bamman (Dianna), Brad Bamman, Thomas Carder III (Joyce), Kathy Hamer (Frank), Nancy Jones (Ernest), Kathy Thompson, Patty Rake and Cheryl Wilder (Morgan); 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 East Franklin Street, Liberty, Missouri. Funeral service was conducted Thursday, May 25 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery in Liberty, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Trinity Anglican Church, 3920 West 63rd Street, Prairie Village, Kansas 66208.

