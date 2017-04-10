Thomas F. Creel, Sr.

Thomas F. Creel, Sr., 83, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away April 6, 2017.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

Thomas “Bud” was born in Mobile, Alabama, to Thomas Dillon Creel and Ola Marguerite Creel (Harris) on Aug. 7, 1933. He married his wife, Barbara Jean Creel (Overman), on Dec. 22, 1994. Bud had two sons by his former spouse, Thomas F. Creel, Jr. (Martha) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Thomas E. Creel (Cathy) of Excelsior Springs.

Bud is survived by his wife, Barb; a brother, Leonard L. Creel (Karen); a sister, Carolyn A. Miller; his two sons, four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one step daughter.

Bud is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Dillon Creel and Ola Marguerite Creel.

