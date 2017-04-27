Thomas F. Maidment

Thomas F. Maidment, age 74, met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday April 22, 2017 with his wife, son and daughter by his side. He died of adenocarcinoma at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

He was born on Oct. 29, 1942 to Frank and Mary (Brown) Maidment in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Tom graduated from Excelsior Springs High School and the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, Missouri. He remained in contact with many friends since his childhood and college days, including his TKE fraternity brothers. After college graduation he enlisted in the Missouri National Guard and completed his obligation in 1970. He began his life career with Allstate Insurance in 1965, retiring in 2002.

Tom loved all sports and was an avid golfer and bowler. He was a man of humble character and loved people, believing in each one’s great potential. In support of others, Tom served his community in various capacities, including Young Life Committee member in Hudson, Ohio and Toledo, youth sports coach, Junior Achievement educator, Lucas County Poll Worker, member of many church committees, church greeter, Jr. High Sunday School teacher for over 20 years, church food pantry (co-managed with his wife) over 10 years, mission trips, co-moderator of a Prostate Cancer Support group and supporter of Sylvania Southview High School athletics as an event volunteer and public address announcer for basketball and baseball.

Tom is survived by his wife of 49 years and college sweetheart, Ann (Achauer). He leaves behind his beautiful, devoted children; Matt (Kristin) and Sarah Kate Bozza (Chad); four precious granddaughters, Mary and Lily Maidment and Caroline and Grey Bozza (Papa loves you to the moon and back), sister-in-law Tamara Achauer and four nieces. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John, his brother-in-law Dr. Bruce Achauer and niece Colleen.

Graveside services will be in Excelsior Springs on Saturday May 6, at 1 p.m. at the Hillcrest Cemetery under the direction of Bross and Spidle Funeral Home. He will be buried next to his father and mother.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to West Toledo Young Life, PO Box 226, Sylvania, Ohio, 43560 or Calvary Church 1360 Conant St., Maumee, Ohio, 43537. Local arrangements by Walker Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to the family at walkerfuneralhome.com

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

