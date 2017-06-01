Thomas William “Tom” Shea

Thomas William “Tom” Shea, 74, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, died Monday, May 29, 2017 at his home.

Tom was born on Oct. 4, 1942 in Rayville, Missouri, to Walter Lee and Cora Ellen (Fields) Shea. He married Phyllis June Hartnett of Rayville on Oct. 26, 1963. She survives of the home.

Additional survivors include; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Kevin and Rhonda Shea of Excelsior Springs, John and Crystal Shea of Rayville and Kirk and Misty Shea of Excelsior Springs; one daughter, Margaret Carroll of Platte City, Missouri; one brother and sister-in-law, Darrell and Mary Shea of Excelsior Springs; 13 grandchildren, Sarah, James, Jason, Cassandra, Clayton, Cody, Kalob, Sydney, Jordan, Pryce, Paige, Pierce and Prestyn ; three great-grandchildren, Mary-Jane, Jade and Nya; three brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law, John and Carol Hartnett of Rayville, Betty and Dutch Dornhoffer of Gladstone, Missouri, and David and Sheryl Hartnett of Edwardsville, Illinois; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Barber of Kearney, Missouri, and Donna Werle of Excelsior Springs and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Shea and Delbert Shea; three brothers-in-law, Keith Coleman, Jerome White and Larry Barber and one sister-in-law, Alene Shea.

Tom attended Rayville grade school and Excelsior Springs High School. He was owner and operator of Shea Service from 1974 till present. He also worked for the Double Check Company in Kansas City from 1993 till 2007. He was a member of the Pisgah Baptist Church in Excelsior Springs where he was a deacon Emeritus. Tom loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, supporting them in their activities. He loved gardening and working in the shop alongside his sons and grandsons. He was a loving and caring husband. Tom would always go out of his way to help others.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Pisgah Baptist Church in Excelsior Springs.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Pisgah Baptist Church in Excelsior. Visitation was held Wednesday, May 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Crowley Cemetery in Rayville. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

