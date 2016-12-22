Twila Yvonne Johnson

Twila Yvonne Johnson passed from this life on Dec. 18, 2016, at the age of 83. She will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs. The funeral was held at 11 a.m., at the funeral home followed by burial at Lawson Cemetery, Lawson, Missouri.

Twila Yvonne Hulett was born in Bazaar, Kansas, on Jan. 29, 1933, the daughter of Virgil and Flora (Baker) Hulett. She had 10 brothers and sisters. On Aug. 25, 1951, she married Loyd Hobart Johnson, to whom she was married for 62 years until his passing in 2014. She was a homemaker and mother of four children, participating in church, school, and 4-H activities, while managing a farm with her husband for 30 years near Polo, Missouri. She was generous and never knew a stranger. For the family, these few words can’t begin to describe what a wonderful person she was.

Twila is survived by two sons; Robert Johnson (Sharon) of Liberty, Missouri, and Bruce Johnson (Betty) of Polo; two daughters; Connie Bears (Michael) of Lawson, and Beverly Matthews (Lee) of West Point, Indiana; one brother; Rex Hulett (Wanita) of Milford, Kansas; two sisters; Catherine Garrison (Bill) of Springfield, Missouri, and Judy Bissing (Paul) of Sequin, Texas; nine grandchildren; Corrie Vail (Kenneth), Nathan Carroll (Ashley), Dallas Johnson, Rebekah Johnson, Krissa Packard (Marcus), Hannah Johnson, Gage Matthews (Katelyn), Austin Johnson (Heather), and Sarah Johnson; and 11 great-grandchildren; Kaitlin Dempsey, Alexander Dempsey, Anna Rabass, Trevor Vail, Bailey Carroll, Silas Packard, Mya Johnson, Ansley Packard, Madison Carroll, Ethan Johnson and Clara Packard.

