Vada Bell Graham

Vada Bell Graham 82, passed away at Liberty Hospital on Jan. 26, 2017.

Vada was born January 29, 1934 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, to Elizabeth and Charles Camden.

She attended and graduated from the Excelsior Springs School District. After graduation she studied religion for one year in Springfield, Missouri. The passing of her father ended her studies. She next worked at Sharp’s Care Center in Excelsior Springs as a nursing aid. She also worked in various restaurants in Excelsior Springs. She was employed at the Liberty Dairy Queen until it ceased operation. She was also employed by Price Chopper in the baking department for 16 years. For years she ironed clothes for many Liberty residents. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church and attended the Liberty Congregation.

Vada married Jack Graham on July 13, 1963. They were married over 46 years.

Survivors include children; Diana Phalp and John Graham; step-children Sandy Garber of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Jackie Marryme of Nebraska; two grandchildren, Christopher Huston and Nicole Eggermont and three great-grandchilden; Kyere, Grayson, and Luella.

Vada was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; two sisters Hazel Maharg, Beulah Whitworth and brother, Jewell Manley.

Funeral services were held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 with visitation from 5-6:30 p.m. prior to the service at Community of Christ Church Liberty Congregation 1220 West Liberty Drive, Liberty, MO. Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Glenridge Cemetery in Liberty, Missouri.

Contributions may be made to Liberty Community of Christ Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

