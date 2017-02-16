Vernon Cordell King

Vernon Cordell King passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 at North Kansas City Hospital.

Vernon was born Oct. 20, 1923 in Vibbard, Missouri, to Anna (Clevenger) and Clarence King. He was a proud World War II Army veteran and tank commander during the famous “Battle of the Bulge.” He received three Purple Hearts for his service. After the war, he graduated from Central Missouri State University with a degree in Business Administration.

He married the love of his life, Ruth Marriott, on Aug. 9, 1952. He was a Missouri State Representative from 1971-1976, an entrepreneur, business owner and residential home developer. He had a love for real estate, showing a special interest in agricultural land. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Delbert, Herbert and Clarence “Junior” King; and his son, Kevin King.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth; his son, Cordell (Jennifer) King; daughter, Collette King and her daughter, Kaitlyn King; his grandson, Christopher (Allie) King and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Vernon will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Pisgah Baptist Church, Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial with military honors will be held at Lawson Cemetery, Lawson, Missouri.

The King family offers a very special thanks to the wonderful staff at North Kansas City Hospital, as well as NorthCare Hospice House, for the loving care shown to Vernon and Ruth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vernon’s memory to Kansas City Hospice Foundation and mailed to KCHPC, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs.

