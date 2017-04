Vickie Jean Wiegand

Vickie Jean (Sobotka) Wiegand, 69, Kansas City, Missouri, was born on Aug. 22, 1947 and went home to Jesus peacefully on April 6, 2017. Cremation with family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

