Vurva Nell Coleman

Vurva Nell Coleman, 81 of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at Northcare Hospice House in North Kansas City. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Feb.12, 2017 at noon at Stith Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Lathrop, Missouri, where the family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family inurnment will occur at a later date at the Lathrop Cemetery in Lathrop, Missouri. Serving the family and arrangements under the direction of Stith Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Lathrop, Missouri.

