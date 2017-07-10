Wanda Thomas

Wanda Thomas, 62, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away in her home on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Wanda was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 5, 1954. She was a loving and devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Anna Killough; sister, Carol Huxtable; brother-in-law, Morise Huxtable and sister Sandra Woodridge.

She is survived by her son, Larry Brian Thomas; four grandchildren, Code Thomas and his wife, Miranda, Cierra Thomas, Montana Thomas and Nation Thomas; four great grandchildren, Kierra Thomas, MaKayle Lester, Jaicieonna Miller and Maylee Thomas; two brothers, David Killough and his wife Wilma and Richard Killough and her sister Barbara Clubine and her husband, Larry Clubine and many nieces, nephews and friends. Wanda was a very loving and caring person with a big heart and was strong in her Lutheran faith. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. She has left a deep and long lasting, loving impression in the hearts and lives of those that knew her.

Services will be held at Bross & Spidle Chapels, 217 W. Broadway, Excelsior Springs on July 10, 2017 at 11 a.m. Dakota Biggs, Dalton Biggs, Daniel Killough, Joshua Huxtable, Troy Huxtable II and Marcus Huxtable will be the pallbearers.

