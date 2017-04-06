Warren Todd Gaines

Warren Todd Gaines, 48, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, formerly of Orrick, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri, following a lengthy illness.

Todd was born on Dec. 9, 1968 In Excelsior Springs to Edwin Harold Gaines, Jr. and Astrid Voelker. He was a lifelong area resident. Todd was a graduate of Orrick High School with the class of 1987. He was united in marriage to Kimberly J. Scenter on Oct. 4, 2008. Todd had worked for the Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant in Claycomo for 14 years before he was forced to retire for medical reasons in 2005. He was a member of UAW local 249 in Claycomo. Todd was a member of the ES First Assembly of God Church in Excelsior Springs.

Todd loved being with his family and he enjoyed working and restoring cars.

Todd is survived by his wife, Kimberly J. Gaines of the home, his children; Madilyn Madrigal of Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Knoster, Missouri; Sierrah Gaines of Kansas City; Allyson Madrigal and Brayden Gaines, both of the home. His father and stepmother, Edwin Harold Gaines and Trudy of Orrick, and his mother and step-father, Astrid Buchanan and Kevin of Terri Haute, Indiana. Siblings, Sylvia Cook (Joe) of Scramento, California, Karen McGlothlin (Darrin) of Orrick, Michael Rimmer of Norborne, Missouri, Valerie Creel (Bobby) of San Jose, California and Daniel Bergeron (Erica) of Santa Rosa, California and several nieces and nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 at Gowing Funeral Home in Orrick. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Larry Block officiating. Burial will follow in South Point Cemetery near Orrick.

Memorials are suggested to Sarah Cannon Cancer Center at Research Hospital, 2316 Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132, or ES First Assembly of God Church, 1800 W. Highway 69, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024.

