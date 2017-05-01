Wesley Dean (Buck) Williams

Wesley Dean (Buck) Williams, 66, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2017 from complications of an ongoing illness.

Wesley was born on Dec. 10, 1950 in Excelsior Springs to Walter and Beulah Williams. He was the youngest of 11 children. He was married to Karen Williams for over 30 years, and in that union he was blessed with two daugthers, Joy Brand and Jennifer Williams, both of Excelsior Springs, and four beloved grandchildren, Ashleigh, Dylan, Brice and Lexie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Tom, Fred, Danny and Ted.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren and his six sisters, Rowena McCoy, Mary Wollard, Joann Robinette, Janice Stevens, Phyllis Stevens, Sharon Stevens and his nephew Rick Williams.

A celebration of his life is being held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge on Y Highway in Excelsior Springs. Please join us in celebrating his life.

