William “Bill” C. Hankins

William “Bill” C. Hankins

William “Bill” C. Hankins, 64, of Old Bridge Township, New Jersey, passed away, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at home.

Visitation was held Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, New Jersey, 07735; and Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, 10 a.m., with a 10:30 a.m. service at the funeral home.

Interment followed at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bill to Network 21, 25 Jonathan Drive, Tinton Falls, New Jersey, 07753. To post a condolence to the family or for directions to the funeral home, visit www.dayfuneralhome.com.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!