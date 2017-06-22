William David Groom III

William David Groom III, 76, of Kearney, Missouri, passed away June 19, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family. David was born April 6, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Visitation was held from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Kearney 303 S. Grove St., Kearney, MO 64060. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with full Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made in William’s name to Wayside Waifs 3901 Martha Truman Rd., Kansas City, MO 64137.

Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney.

