Willie Foster

Willie Eldon Foster, 81, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

Visitation for Willie was held Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs. Graveside service was held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Excelsior Springs.

