If you’re reading this, you might be from Excelsior Springs

Feb 19, 2013 – Every community has its identifying features. That’s true for actual communities (for example, it’s hard to think of San Francisco without images of the Golden Gate Bridge, New York City without think of Times Square or the Statue of Liberty, or Miami without picturing suntanned bodies sprawled across a beach) and for virtual communities as well (for instance, comedian Jeff Foxworthy has shaped an entire career around the things that set “rednecks” apart from the general population).

These unique characteristics serve as a uniting factor for the members of those communities, lets them recognize each other both at home and when visiting other places and helps those people discern the differences between themselves and others.

Every once in a while, I take a stab at the Jeff Foxworthy thing, and find that it’s actually pretty easy to do. Here in a small town on the outskirts of a major metropolitan area, situated in Missouri and, in turn, right in the middle of the Heartland, there are a lot of things we think, say and do every day that definitely help to define who we are.

Keep in mind that some of the below factors apply if you live in the Midwest, some are unique to Missouri, some are focused around Kansas City and some are specific to Excelsior Springs itself. You’ll know which ones are which…

If you can give someone directions to anywhere in the city limits and never mention a numbered street, you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you have ever cursed someone’s entire family tree because they stopped at the T intersection at Job Corps Hill, you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you nonchalantly mention the name of your city hall, and an outsider thinks you’re talking about an indoor water park, you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you occasionally hear “middle school” and think “Lewis,” or hear “Roosevelt” and think “East” or “high school,” you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If someone ever asked you for directions from one side of town to the other, and you drove them there because it was easier than explaining the route, you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you or one of your relatives occasionally describe Route H as “Old 10,” you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you know that Italian Way used to be called Racetrack Road—and if you remember why—you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you use the words “Pepsi Plant” to describe a building where Pepsi has not been bottled for a generation, you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you have fond memories of “Biker Bob” Belland celebrating touchdowns by running the length of the football field with a Tiger flag, you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you describe distances in terms of traveling times, you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you get awful gas mileage in town because you simply can’t avoid the hills, you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If your Saturday night plans include the words “barbecue” and “blues,” you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you grew up thinking that everyone’s “downtown” was actually in the lowest part of the community, you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you’ve ever told someone the name of your hometown and their eyes lit up as they responded with “The Elms!” or “Wabash!”…you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you can’t understand why anyone would ever prepare barbecue Carolina-style, you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you’ve ever run your car’s heater and its air conditioner on the same day, you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you’ve ever worn shorts and a sweatshirt at the same time because the weather can’t decide what it’s going to do, you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you’ve ever seen someone nearly get into a fistfight over whether breakfast is better at the Mill Inn or Ray’s Diner, you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you’ve ever seen any portion of the movie “Adam at 6 a.m.,” you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you sometimes refer to Liberty as “the city,” you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you’ve ever gone ghost hunting at Wolf Hollow, you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you’re in the second generation of your family, waiting for projects like a new community center or a movie theater to finally come to fruition, you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you see the same faces at Walmart or Price Chopper so often that you suspect those people are there to socialize rather than shop, you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you can drive along the U.S. highway in your town and see almost as many churches as you do houses, you might be from Excelsior Springs.

If you’ve ever spent the first afternoon after a big snow at Sunnyside Park, you might be from Excelsior Springs.

And last but certainly not least, if you completely ignore the calendar in favor of recognizing only two annual seasons— “Dari-B season” and “not Dari-B season” (which, incidentally, starts in just a week and a half)—you might be from Excelsior Springs.

By Eric Copeland • eric@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!