Instead of mud, maybe ideas on how to better things?

Watching the news every day is totally disgusting.

When I was in high school, I turned 18 and was able to vote for the first time. That was back when Dwight D. Eisenhower was running for president and the candidates campaigned at whistlestops on trains. I have voted in every election since and I looked forward to what the candidates were saying. There was no mudslinging and hate preached like today.

One wonders where all this started and when will it end. The way I see it we will get to vote for the lesser of two evils. I, for one, would like to know what they intend to do for the betterment of our country, not how much dirt can be dug up. I do not think there is a person alive that has a completely clean closet. It is time to move on. Will that ever happen? What kind of world do we live in?

– Carol Smedlund, Excelsior Springs

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!