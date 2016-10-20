Instead of mud, maybe ideas on how to better things?

Watching the news every day is totally disgusting.
When I was in high school, I turned 18 and was able to vote for the first time. That was back when Dwight D. Eisenhower was running for president and the candidates campaigned at whistlestops on trains. I have voted in every election since and I looked forward to what the candidates were saying. There was no mudslinging and hate preached like today.
One wonders where all this started and when will it end. The way I see it we will get to vote for the lesser of two evils. I, for one, would like to know what they intend to do for the betterment of our country, not how much dirt can be dug up. I do not think there is a person alive that has a completely clean closet. It is time to move on. Will that ever happen? What kind of world do we live in?
– Carol Smedlund, Excelsior Springs
Sherr Britt
June 26, 2017 at 10:03 am
I am in agreement with Carol I feel its time we for us to decide do we want to be a willing partcipate of what everyone else is doing or do we want to be a catalyst of real change? I believe this can start today in our own community. If it is truly the job of a reporter to report the news then why only report the negetive and that which tears down our country and community? The real is news what are we doing as individuals in our own homes and community to make a difference. I for one will no longer be reading or watching or acknowledge anything that is destructive to another persons life. Today is the day to take a stand against the bully mentality and actions that has rampaged our country. We need to do more than just say NO to gossip/sladder/ and anything that has to do with bringing another human being down.Today is the day and time to start building a better tomorrow with our words and actions TO DAY IS THE DAY FOR A NEW BEGINNING.