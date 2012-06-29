It’s time to stop the violence — man attacked at 20th high school reunion believes it’s because he’s gay

Last September my husband and I boarded a Delta flight out of Kansas City as the first leg of our journey back home to Maine. The flight was nearly empty at 6 a.m. that morning and the seats we had chosen at the back of the plane were near the rear flight attendant’s station.

We were enthusiastically greeted by both attendants, a female and a male – who offered to allow us to sit anywhere we wanted. However, we were happy where we were and they continued to dote on us throughout the flight. The male, Shawn Farris, hit it off with us right away. With a sweet, charming southern accent, he stood and chatted with us about the beautiful sunrises we were witnessing as the plane reached cruising altitude and the sunrises he enjoys where he lives in Florida.

Originally hailing from Tennessee, it was easy to see where Shawn got his accent and we immediately hit it off with him. By the end of the flight, we had exchanged information and promised to connect on Facebook.

One week later and home from vacation – I sought out Shawn on the social networking site and we continued our friendship. Shortly thereafter, his partner friended me too.

Over the course of the past nine months, I’ve gotten to know Shawn well. He’s hardworking, kind, compassionate, caring, has an incredible zest for life and the people he meets every day – and most importantly – everything Shawn does comes from a place of love.

Earlier this year, in true “Shawn character” he established the “Flight Attendant Project,” which works to prevent teen suicide through ‘action’ and ‘awareness.’ This is a subject near and dear to his heart. The Flight Attendant Project is about bullying and its affects on anyone and everyone who is bullied.

In May, Shawn flew to Buffalo, N.Y., and joined in a walk for Jamey Rodemeyer, a suicide victim, held by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Rodemeyer, 14, committed suicide last September after years of bullying “because of struggles with his sexuality.” With donations through the Flight Attendant Project, Shawn raised over $2,600 for the walk – proving that dedication and determination can make a difference.

And now Shawn, a passionate advocate for anti-bullying campaigns, has suffered through a heinous beating at the hands of a 73-year-old man – the father of a former classmate.

On Saturday, June 16, Shawn flew home to Franklin County, Tenn., for his 20th high school reunion. Around 2:30 a.m. the next morning, the party was wrapping up and the older man, Lyle Starnes, arrived and said he was looking for his daughter. He was advised she had left the party, but then Starnes said he was there to pick up someone else.

A discussion ensued between Shawn and Starnes about the other individual’s intoxicated state. Classmates had already taken the man’s keys and said they’d see to it he got home safely.

Shawn said, “[He] is a grown man and can make his own decisions.” (referring to the intoxicated man Starnes had decided to drive home).

Starnes replied, “You need to mind your own business, you little [expletive].”

Shawn said that Starnes then struck him in the face. He said the attack was unprovoked and he had never instigated Starnes’ ire. He told me that he and Starnes were talking calmly when the older man hit him – completely blindsiding him with the attack. He also stated that several of his classmates were right there and witnessed the altercation.

Shawn fell to the ground after being punched and his former classmates had to pull Starnes off of him. Meanwhile, Starnes was saying that he would “Kill that little, [expletive].”

After being pulled off of Shawn, Starnes took off in his vehicle and the police were called. With the manner in which the attack occurred, Shawn felt this was a hate crime and informed the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office as such. However, the sheriff has maintained that the incident was merely an assault, despite the amount of witnesses to the attack and words that Starnes used on Farris, indicating a hatred of him because he is gay.

Starnes, a former minister, has connections in the county in which he lives – connections to law enforcement and the judicial system. Not too surprisingly, most of Shawn’s former classmates who still live in the area have gone silent.

Nevertheless, this case is beginning to go viral. News stations and newspapers have picked up the story and Shawn has now taken out a warrant against Starnes.

Shawn’s injuries include a fractured left wrist and two fractured fingers, in addition to bruises and cuts on his face and the psychological scars the attack left on him. Unable to fulfill his flight attendant duties, he’s temporarily out of work until his wrist and fingers heal.

This entire incident goes to show that bullying doesn’t stop once you are out of school and a grown-up. Hatred and bigotry continues in many forms in society.

As a Christian, I know the Lord doesn’t condone this kind of hatred, nor the actions of bullies – who often claim they are doing the good Lord’s work.

The bullying incidents that occurred in Hardin late last year and the reports of teens across the country who have committed suicide after being severely bullied and harassed is an indicator that the act of bullying others is at epidemic levels.

And as we all know, bullying is not just directed at those who are gay, or people of color – it’s directed at those perceived as “different” from that of the “bully.”

Legal proceedings are moving forward in this case despite the local law enforcement’s take on what actually happened. Hopefully, justice will be served.

I know my friend Shawn is a strong man who will forge ahead and continue to defend the rights of all – even as he continues to heal from his own, devastating attack. He has said his wish is that bullying and violence toward others will end and the healing will begin.

Anyone interested in supporting the Flight Attendant Project can visit its Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/pages/Flight-Attendant-Project/334807029872877.

By Liz Johnson • liz@leaderpress.com

