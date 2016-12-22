Chuning’s career night powers Tigers

Tigers senior Kendrick Chuning found his shooting touch early in Excelsior Springs’ final game before the holiday break.

Chuning scored a career-best 30 points in a 73-61 win at home against St. Joseph’s Bishop LeBlond Dec. 20. Now, the challenge will be to keep the momentum up after the lengthy holiday break.

“In that third quarter when they started giving me the ball I kind of felt it,” Chuning said. “I was shooting the ball well. We wanted to perform on our home court, so we were really motivated. We just had to get stops on defense and transfer that to offense.”

-Bryce Mereness

