Day claims 106 bracket at Tiger Classic

January 9, 2017 – Tigers freshman Ethan Day was pretty excited following his championship match at the Tiger Classic on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Excelsior Springs High School.

Day scored a rare overtime pin to complete a surprising comeback in the 106-pound championship match. Day was the lone Tigers wrestler to win their bracket at the home tournament.

“When I scored I was so happy,” Day said. “Then he just rolled over and I was like okay. I went from happy to going back to pinning. Then after the pin I was just so ecstatic, I just controlled it the best I could on the mat.”

Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, January 10 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

