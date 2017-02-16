Evert rains in shots as Tigers JV prevails

February 16, 2017 – Tigers freshman Maddie Evert was feeling it on Monday, Feb. 13 at Excelsior Springs High School.

The starting guard for the Tigers junior varsity team rained in shots seemingly at will in the Tigers 44-29 win against Pleasant Hill.

Evert finished with a game-high 22 points on the strength of four 3-pointers.

“We call her Maddie Ice,” Tigers coach Deanna Baxter said. “She has a very pretty shot. There’s going to be a lot of good things coming out of her these next four years. She’s going to be a fun player to watch and I’m excited for her. She came out on fire tonight. Girls recognized she was on fire and they tried to get her the ball. That’s what makes a good team. They put themselves aside and do what’s best for the team.”

-Bryce Mereness

