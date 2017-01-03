Fehmerling comes to Excelsior Springs as karate expert

January 3, 2016 – Signe Fehmerling had many uncertainties before her as she prepared to come to the United States as a foreign exchange student.

A native of Ølstykke, Denmark, about an hour from the capital Copenhagen, her arrangements for a host family took a few twists and turns. Fehmerling was diagnosed with celiac disease over the summer, restricting her to a gluten-free diet. Her original host family decided that the special diet would be too much, so her journey to America shifted to Excelsior Springs with the Caven family.

“It was kind of a last-minute thing for us,” Sheila Caven said. “We found out because she couldn’t eat gluten the other family didn’t want to deal with the diet. But we said yes, we could do that. We were all excited and we found out the school only takes so many exchange students and were at their limit. So we didn’t think she was going to be able to come. Then kind of at the last minute someone decided not to come, so she got to. So it was kind of on again, off again.”

Little did they know that their guest would have some of the same interests. Fehmerling was a highly-awarded karate champion, something Sheila had done until becoming a mother in 1991.

Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, January 3 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!