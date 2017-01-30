Morgan claims championship at Odessa

January 30, 2017 – Tigers senior Austin Morgan continued his strong senior campaign, claiming the 145-pound championship at the Odessa Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Morgan was the only Tigers wrestler to claim a championship and overall Excelsior Springs finished seventh in the final team standings.

The tournament followed the Tigers senior night there were five seniors and they won 78-0 against Hogan Prep. The Rams brought just four wrestlers and the Tigers collected nine forfeits. All four of the contested matches went to the Tigers by fall. The only match that did not result in a six-point win for the Tigers was at 113 pounds where both teams were open on the night.

“The kids went out and battled,” Tigers coach Rick Schwab said. “We told them no matter what, not to take anyone for granted. They have some athletic kids and some explosive kids and we didn’t want to get caught getting too cocky in certain areas so we made sure the kids were humble and stayed the course and finished the match. Just go out and do your job no matter who you are up against.”

-Bryce Mereness

