Morgan First Tigers District Champ since 2013

February 13, 2017 – Tigers senior Austin Morgan is in prime position headed into this week’s MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships.

Morgan won the 145-pound bracket at the Class 2 District 4 Tournament which wrapped up on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Excelsior Springs High School. He became the first district champion for the Tigers since 2013 when Brennan Johnson won the district tournament on his way to his second state championship.

“When I realized I had the No. 1 seed, I knew I had to go hard,” Morgan said. “Anything can happen. I knew kids were going to be trying anything on me to beat me. But I kept winning and finally I get to the finals. I was pumped before the match. After I won it was just a great feeling. It’s the first time I’ve ever won districts. The crowd is going wild. Just getting your hand raised in front of everyone is awesome. I’ve worked so hard for everything I’ve accomplished and it feels great.”

-Bryce Mereness

