Newest inductees to Tigers Hall of Fame announced

The Excelsior Springs Tigers Athletic Hall of Fame announced its inductees for the 2017 class late last week.

This year four individuals and the 1995 and 1996 baseball teams will be inducted to the Hall of Fame. The individuals are Franklin Bollinger, Dean Greim, John Heil and Wes Simmons.

The Tigers Hall of Fame Induction will be held on Wednesday, July 12 at the Excelsior Springs Performing Arts Center following a banquet. The induction is an annual tradition during Gregg Williams Week, when Williams, the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, returns to his hometown to raise money for his foundation which gives back to the youth of Excelsior Springs.

The Excelsior Springs Tigers Athletic Hall of Fame was founded in 2005 and has honored past Tigers for their athletic accomplishments.

Look for stories with more information about the inductees in later issues of The Standard as we get closer to the induction ceremony.

-Bryce Mereness

