Senior’s sharp shooting powers Tigers on senior night

Feb. 26, 2017 – Tigers senior Kendrick Chuning provided a spark for the Tigers in their regular season finale on Thursday, Feb. 23 at Excelsior Springs High School.

Chuning once again found his shooting touch, hitting three 3-pointers in the Tigers 52-42 win against Oak Grove to wrap up Missouri River Valley Conference play.

“It feels great to get a win on senior night,” Chuning said. “They found me a few times, I put (the shot) up and it felt good coming off my hand. After the first one I knew a couple more would be going in. I had been making maybe one a game and it feels good to make a few more.”

Chunning finished with 11 points in the game and hit 3’s at big moments in the win.

-Bryce Mereness

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

