Team points sparse but good day on the track for young Tigers

April 10, 2017 – The Tigers track team faced its toughest competition yet with a trip to the Kearney Bulldog Classic on Friday, April 7.

When the final results came in both the boys and girls teams wound up with seven team points. The girls wound up 14th in the 20 team field and the boys finished in 17th.

“It’s a huge meet,” Tigers coach Jonah Albertson said. “We’re so young and the competition is outstanding. They’ve actually performed all day. We got a lot of (personal records) in our sprints and relays. Overall it was a pretty good day.”

-Bryce Mereness

