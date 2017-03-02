Tigers boys win thriller to advance in district play

March 2, 2017 – A pair of tying desperation 3-point attempts from St. Pius X ultimately missed their mark on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the opening round of the Class 4 District 15 basketball tournament.

When the buzzer sounded the Tigers celebrated a 46-43 win against the Warriors of St. Pius.

“That was nice,” Tigers coach Chad Wright said. “I think that was one of our first full team wins, especially on the defensive end. We did a great job of holding that team to 43 points. It was awesome.”

The win is the Tigers first in District play since an overtime win against Northeast (Kansas City) in 2014. The Tigers move on to face Kearney on Friday, March 3 at Excelsior Springs High School in the semifinal round. Excelsior Springs lost to Kearney by 40 points in the opening round of the Kearney Bulldog Classic earlier this year. However, the win against St. Pius also erased a huge defeat earlier in the campaign.

“It’s a lot of butterflies right now,” Tigers senior Dakota Rimmer said. “I honestly wasn’t expecting a ‘W’ at all. We were underdogs the whole season. We pulled one through and it just feels really good.”

