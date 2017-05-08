Tigers claim 4 MRVC championships

May 8, 2017 – Four Individuals earned some gold hardware at the Missouri River Valley Conference Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 5 at Tiger Stadium.

In the end, the boys team finished fourth and the girls fifth in the six-team field.

Senior Jada Watson, sophomores Derrick Helt and Madeline Craven and freshman Michael Rebello each claimed individual wins.

“They were all ranked number one except for Madeline,” Tigers coach Jonah Albertson said. “They kind of held their rank and didn’t crush under pressure. But, they didn’t know that ahead of time. I’m proud of how hard they all worked.”

Craven claimed the first conference title early in the day. With a little added motivation from Albertson, Craven cleared 5-feet in the high jump for the first time ever. Albertson made a deal, that if she cleared 5-feet she would not run the mile later in the race. Craven won the event after clearing 5-feet with no misses up until 5-2 when she didn’t clear the bar.

“I felt like a lot of pressure is off my chest,” Craven said. “Every track season it seems like I build up to it. Once I looked back and saw the pole (still on the bar) I felt great. I have a lot of confidence now. I feel like I can do a lot better now.”

-Bryce Mereness

