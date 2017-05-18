Tigers doubles team on to state

Last year Tigers senior Lane Rogers and sophomore Seth Forstner came agonizingly close to a berth in the Class 1 state singles bracket, each of them falling in the sectional round.

This season the pair erased any bad memories and accomplished their goal of making the state tournament, this time as a doubles team. Forstner and Rogers advanced to next weekend’s MSHSAA Class 1 Tennis Championships with a convincing 6-3, 6-1 win against Maryville’s top doubles duo on Monday, May 15 at the Tigers Tennis Courts at Excelsior Springs Middle School.

“It feels great,” Rogers said. “I got taken out in sectionals last year and I really wanted to go to the state tournament this year. I feel like I’ve already accomplished what I set out to do and now anything else I do is just icing on top of that.”

The pair has gelled as a unit over the last two years. The Tigers’ top two singles players were originally put together more out of tradition with the No. 1 and 2 players generally playing together in the top doubles slot on the team.

“I think they’ve meshed as the years pressed on,” Tigers coach Richie Marsh said. “Have they had some ups and downs, sure they have. But, they’ve had more ups than they’ve had downs. I think for a sophomore and a senior to be together, I think it takes a while to mesh and work well together. I think it has finally all come together. What a great way to end the season, with a trip to state.”

Read the rest of this story in the Friday, May 19 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!