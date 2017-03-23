Tigers get first dual win in two years

March 23, 2017 – David Stalder, the Tigers first year golf coach, joked with his team following their dual on Tuesday, March 21 at the Excelsior Springs Golf Course that he was going to retire undefeated.

The Tigers defeated Grain Valley 197-206, their first win since the 2015 season.

“We’re 1-0. I’m retiring with a perfect record,” Stalder said. “No, but really, with the weather I’m very proud of the way the kids shot today. We still have to work on aspects of our game mentally and remember that it’s a team score. Just make sure we manage the course a little better when we need to.”

The Tigers’ 197 team score was also their best team total in at least as long.

Three Tigers golfers broke 50, led by junior Noah Birkeness who shot the low round of the day, a 6-over 42. Juniors Wade Hyatt, 46, and Sean Vogler, 47, also came in below Grain Valley’s best finisher at a 14-over 50. Read the rest of this story in the Friday, March 24 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!