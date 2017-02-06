Tigers medal five in final tuneup before districts

February 6, 2017 – The Tigers wrapped up their regular wrestling season with a trip to the Richmond Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Five different Tigers brought home medals from the tournament in the last chance to hone their skills in a competitive match before the postseason.

“The kids we saw were good,” Tigers coach Rick Schwab said. “ It was nice to see that type of competition and make sure we are ready and headed in the right direction for one week from now when we host districts.”

The top finishers for Excelsior Springs came from freshman Ethan Day and sophomore Dane Millsap, who finished second in the 106- and 126-pound weight classes, respectively. Senior Austin Morgan (145) and sophomore Hunter Williams (113) each finished third and Paxton Mullikan (120) finished fourth to round out the Tigers medalists.

Read the rest of this story in the Tuesday, February 7 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!