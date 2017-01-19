Tigers offense back on track

January 19, 2017 – The Tigers boys basketball team enters the courtwarming game against Pleasant Hill on Friday on a hot streak after a pair of wins this week.

The Tigers rebounded from a pair of losses last week in the Kearney Bulldog Classic, winning 62-53 at Cameron on Monday, Jan. 16 and 57-47 at Smithville on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Tigers led 37-21 at halftime and seemed to control the game. The Dragons made a 10-0 run in the third quarter and eventually cut the lead to 39-35 near the end of the quarter.

“It’s a fun win we just have to keep getting better,” Tigers coach Chad Wright said. “I don’t think I was as nervous as much as I was a little disappointed in the fact that we can’t keep our foot on the gas and finish games. We responded. All teams are going to make runs and we were able to hold them off and pull away again.”

-Bryce Mereness

