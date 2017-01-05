Tigers score furious comeback win against Harrisonville

January 5, 2017 – After six minutes of wrestling, Excelsior Springs was down big at home Jan. 3 in a dual with Harrisonville.

Two pins, two forfeits and a technical fall gave the Wildcats a 29-0 lead as Tigers 220-pound senior Corey Greim stepped on the mat.

Greim’s second-period pin began to change the momentum, the first step in the Tigers rallying to a 42-41 win against the Missouri River Valley Conference foe.

“I knew we were down by a lot,” Greim said. “I knew I had to step up and if I could pin the kid it would change the momentum of the dual. You could tell after my match because the whole gym erupted and the whole sideline erupted. It gave everyone energy and everyone knew it wasn’t going to be a blowout.”

Greim’s win was followed by the Tigers’ third forfeit at heavyweight before the matches turned over to the lower weight classes.

Freshman Ethan Day collected the first of three Wildcat forfeits at 106 before sophomore Hunter Williams scored a pin in his first action of the season after returning from injury.

A loss by fall at 120 pounds meant the Tigers needed four straight six-point wins to claim the match. Dane Milsap and Chase Calwell collected the Wildcats’ second and third forfeits before a pair of epic matches brought the gymnasium full of spectators to their feet.

“We knew that our upper weights weren’t going to go very well,” Tigers coach Rick Schwab said. “We knew we could make up for it at the end. We just didn’t know what matches it would happen for us is what we were waiting on.”

Read the rest in the Friday, January 6 issue of the Standard

-Bryce Mereness

