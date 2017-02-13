Tigers second half defense powers win

February 13, 2017 – The Tigers boys snapped a seven-game losing streak with a strong defensive effort on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Excelsior Springs High School.

After trailing at halftime the Tigers outscored Harrisonville 33-13 over the next 15 minutes of game time to coast to a 61-50 win against the Wildcats.

“It feels real good to get that monkey off of our back for sure,” Tigers coach Chad Wright said. “That’s the longest losing streak I think I have ever been on and it wasn’t very much fun. It’s hard to keep morale happy but all of our players kept persevering and came through and got one.”

-Bryce Mereness

