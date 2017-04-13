Tigers walk off with win vs. Odessa

April 13, 2017 – Headed into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Tigers needed something to happen and had the bottom of the order due up to do so.

After a fly out began the inning, things looked bleak but three hits and a Bulldogs error allowed the Tigers to tie, and eventually win the game, on a two-out game-winning walk-off single from sophomore center fielder Marco Martin.

“That was a pretty cool experience,” Martin said. “I knew I needed to get it done and I got it done. It was great to have my teammates there to celebrate with me.”

The Tigers’ seventh inning rally started with a one-out double from senior second baseman Conner Creason, who scored when freshman Ryan Nedblake hit a sharp groundball to second base which squirted by the second baseman and into shallow right field.

“I knew a ball on the ground, I was going no matter what,” Creason said. “When I got to third I checked and saw the second baseman missed it and (Tigers coach Aaron) Holst sent me. It felt awesome.”

-Bryce Mereness

