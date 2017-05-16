Track advances five entries to sectional meet

May 15, 2017 – There were a lot of holes to fill entering the 2017 track season and Tigers coach Jonah Albertson was pleased with the rebuilding year overall.

The Tigers will have five entries into this weekend’s Class 4 Sectional 4 meet, three on the girls side and two on the boys.

All but one of the five advancing is an underclassman.

Tigers senior Jada Watson claimed one of the top finishes with a second-place showing in the triple jump. Her mark of 33-feet 10¾ inches was a season best and vaulted her onto the sectional round. Watson just missed a spot in sectionals a season ago, finishing fifth — the top four advance to sectionals.

“I was really close last year,” Watson said. “It was a huge goal for me. That’s what has been driving me all season. I set a personal record by more than two feet. I’m just hopeful I can make it through to state now. I actually thought I was in third so when they said I got second I was surprised.”

Junior Makalya Brewer will also compete in the triple jump after a fourth-place finish in the event. Brewer leapt to a mark of 32-9¼ to outpace Platte County Karly Wise by a foot for the last advancing spot.

-Bryce Mereness

